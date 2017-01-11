Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/11/2017 10:28 AM

Patchwork of Dakota Access protests across US encouraged

  • FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline rappel from the catwalk after placing a banner in U.S. Bank Stadium during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in Minneapolis. The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota.

    Associated Press

  • File - In this Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, protesters rally against the Dakota Access Pipeline behind the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota.

    Associated Press

    Associated Press

    Associated Press

 
By BLAKE NICHOLSON
Associated Press
 
 

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota.

Main opposing groups asked for activism to be spread around the U.S., a call heeded when a banner was unfurled during an NFL game on New Year's Day and when there was a demonstration at the Rose Parade in California.

Meanwhile, the camp's population is down to a few hundred.

Indigenous Environmental Network organizer Dallas Goldtooth says opposition groups are seeing their request for broader activism materialize.

It's a strategy sociology professors say is advantageous and possibly allows for innovative ways to draw attention to the issue.

Opponents believe the four-state pipeline threatens drinking water and Native American cultural sites, which Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners denies.

