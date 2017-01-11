Breaking News Bar
 
Chunowitz, Teitelbaum & Mandel names Magida managing partner

  • Martin S. Magida

Public accounting firm Chunowitz, Teitelbaum & Mandel, Ltd. in Lincolnshire has named Martin S. Magida, CPA, the managing partner of the firm.

Magida brings 35 years of tax, accounting and advisory experience to this new role at CTM. His use of sound business judgment, shrewd financial solutions and decisive decision making abilities has earned him the respect, confidence and trust of his colleagues and clients alike.

"Marty has a comprehensive understanding of the needs and goals of the firm," noted CTM Partner Steven Edelheit, CPA "This level of insight combined with his pragmatic approach to business makes him exceptionally qualified to lead the CTM team."

Magida has helped hundreds of individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. Although he works with clients in a variety of industries, he has developed a specialized practice working with franchise owner/operators in the quick-service restaurants industry.

