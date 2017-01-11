Wayback Burgers to open in Oakbrook Terrace

The interior of Wayback Burgers, which opened its first Illinois restaurant last spring in Naperville, takes diners back to a simpler place and time during the era of the classic burger joint. Courtesy of Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is opening its second Illinois location in Oakbrook Terrace. Courtesy of Wayback Burgers

A popular East Coast-based hamburger chain is launching its second suburban restaurant this spring.

Wayback Burgers, known for burgers made with 100-percent ground beef and hand-dipped milkshakes, said it will open its next eatery at 17W 420-422 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace.

The restaurant is the first Wayback Burgers location owned and operated by local franchisee, Dwayne Simmons, and will be the second store in the Chicago metropolitan area. Once opened, Wayback Burgers of Oakbrook Terrace will add approximately 30 new jobs to the local economy.

Naperville houses a Wayback Burgers location that opened last spring.

Wayback Burgers offers, cooked-to-order burgers, available as a single, classic double, triple and triple triple (nine) patty, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time -- when "customer service" meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community, the company said. In addition to burgers, the restaurant offers crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, turkey burgers, fresh salads and sides, including fries, onion rings and House-Made Chips.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Wayback Burgers restaurant in Oakbrook Terrace," Simmons said.

Wayback Burgers President John Eucalitto, added, "With steady debt-free growth, operations in 26 states and new locations opening at a rate of two per month, it's an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers brand."

The new Wayback Burgers of Oakbrook Terrace will encompass a 1,500-square-foot design, featuring a warm red barn board interior with white and stainless steel accents, modeled after the great American roadside burger joint, the company said. The restaurant will also serve beer.

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with more than 120 locations nationally and internationally in Argentina, Brunei and Saudi Arabia. Wayback Burgers, through its executed master franchise agreements, plans to open in 33 countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, Argentina, Pakistan and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada, along with pending agreements in Chile, Guatemala, Nigeria, India, Mumbai and Western Malaysia.

• Business Writer Kim Mikus contributed to this report.