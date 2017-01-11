Design of new road on Motorola campus to cost Schaumburg $625,000

The village of Schaumburg will pay nearly $625,000 for the design of a new public road through the former Motorola Solutions campus at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

Schaumburg officials have approved a $624,898 contract with Itasca-based Civiltech Engineering for the design of a new public road across Motorola Solutions' former 277-acre campus.

The location of the new road being built as part of the site's redevelopment already is largely determined, Schaumburg Transportation Director Karyn Robles said. It will run between specific points on the south side of Algonquin Road and the west side of Meacham Road north of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The road is intended to be completed by the end of 2018, but knowledge of its location could help prospective tenants of the site to begin planning this year, Robles said.

The land's new owner, Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group LLC, is working with the village's consultants from Orland Park-based Ginkgo Planning & Design on development plans.

Village officials envision a development where people could live, work in offices, dine at restaurants and stay at hotels on the site, which isn't much smaller than the defined area of the Chicago Loop.

The new road also is intended to serve Motorola's two remaining buildings -- already undergoing a renovation of their own. Zurich North America's new headquarters to the southeast will keep its own separate access to Meacham Road.

Motorola officials originally had some reservations about the exact route of the new roadway but ultimately dropped them as part of their redevelopment agreement with the village that could reimburse up to a third of their $80 million investment over the course of 20 years.

Such reimbursement payments would come from the company's own property taxes via the tax increment financing district that covers the area. That's tax money slated to go back into redevelopment rather than to local governments.

The TIF district is also the source of the funding for Civiltech's road design contract. Though not budgeted by the village for the current fiscal year, $240,000 will be paid this year with the remainder to be paid in the next fiscal year that starts May 1.