Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/10/2017 10:26 AM

49ers search gets defensive with interview of Panthers DC

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has become the first defensive coach to interview for the vacant head coaching job for the San Francisco 49ers.

CEO Jed York met with McDermott on Tuesday as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

The four previous head coach candidates all served as offensive coordinators in the NFL this season: New England's Josh McDaniels, Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan, Buffalo's Anthony Lynn and Washington's Sean McVay.

McDermott just finished his sixth season as coordinator for the Panthers. His unit ranked in the top 10 from 2012-15 and he was the only coordinator to oversee a top 10 defense in each of those four seasons.

McDermott helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl last season before they struggled this season after the departure of star cornerback Josh Norman and injuries to star linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Before arriving in Carolina in 2011, McDermott had spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia, including two as coordinator. He was part of Eagles teams that won six division titles, played in five NFC championship games and made one Super Bowl trip.

McDermott interviewed for the Bills' opening last week.

York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.

He has already interviewed five candidates for general manager, including Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane on Monday. The other executives interviewed were Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account