1/10/2017

Patriots' Amendola "feeling good" following ankle injury

Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots receiver Danny Amendola says he's "feeling good" and hasn't had any setbacks while recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past month.

Amendola spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury late in the Patriots' win over the Rams on Dec. 4. He missed the final four games of the regular season.

He wouldn't say whether he planned to play in Saturday's divisional round matchup with Houston, but said he's available for whatever the coaching staff asks.

Amendola returned to practice during New England's bye week. He has 23 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Patriots added depth to their receiving group with Amendola sidelined, signing Michael Floyd after he was waived by Arizona.

