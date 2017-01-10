Breaking News Bar
 
Rondo says he was told Bulls coaches 'saving me from myself'

By IAN QUILLEN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo says he was told by a member of the Chicago coaching staff that coach Fred Hoiberg was "saving me from myself" by benching the four-time All-Star for the past five games.

Rondo returned to action Tuesday night in a game against Washington.

Rondo said before the game that he was not provided a reason for his benching from Hoiberg, but "I got a slight explanation from another guy on the (coaching) staff." Rondo was surprised by the comment, saying "save me from myself? I've never heard that before in my life."

Rondo hadn't played since posting a lackluster 11 first-half minutes in Chicago's 111-101 loss at Indiana on Dec. 30.

Hoiberg, speaking before Rondo's interview with reporters, said the 30-year-old point guard would be the first man off the bench Tuesday for the short-handed Bulls. Chicago was without an ill Jimmy Butler and a resting Dwyane Wade, and forward Nikola Mirotic was also out with an illness.

