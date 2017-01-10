North: Best QBs finish on top in NFL wild-card games

Terry Boers, right, retired after 25 years as a host on WSCR 670-AM. He was joined last Thursday by two former Score hosts, Dan McNeil and Mike North. Photo by Be-Be North/northtonorth.com

Through the years I've watched with interest as some members of the media use certain narratives to describe sports figures. And, I have to admit, I have used many of those descriptions as well.

There's the "Golden Boy" for Tom Brady, the "iconic" Peyton Manning and "Broadway" Joe Namath.

If you are really good, you can even earn a nickname in college like "Touchdown Johnny" for Johnny Manziel.

It's not surprising that the QB position draws such attention. After all, isn't that where games are won and lost?

Look at the NFL this past weekend. The teams with the best quarterbacks won. Houston with Brock Osweiler beat Connor Cook and the Oakland Raiders 27-14. The Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson beat Detroit and Matthew Stafford, 26-6. Sorry Matt, winning games trumps stats.

How about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers over Eli Manning and the New York Giants, winning 38-13?

And finally Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers easily beat Matt Moore and the Miami Dolphins, 30-12.

Big Ben may not have gaudy stats, but he knows how to win the big games. How many times have you seen him play poorly in big games?

Not many.

It appears he was injured in Sunday's game and he was wearing a walking boot in the postgame news conference. If the Steelers go all the way, Big Ben would have three Super Bowl rings. Maybe, just maybe he will move ahead of some of the household names and be included in the top five all-time QB list.

Still plenty of games left to play, however.

A toast to Terry Boers:

I had the time of my life last Thursday as The Score (670-AM) celebrated Terry Boers' retirement after 25 years, which also coincided with the Score's 25th anniversary.

About seven or eight years ago, contract talks and negotiations didn't go as I had expected, which led to me leave the station after 17 years. I really never had a chance to say goodbye, so I was happy when the Score's management thought to bring back all the original hosts, along with current hosts and many others, to celebrate the milestone.

I'm not exaggerating when I say it was my second greatest day on the air in my 25-plus years in the radio business.

It also was a terrific way to honor my dear friend, Terry, and I am being honest when I admit I was relieved when executive producer Matt Abbatacola gave me the call to participate.

The Score got it right, and it was good to see the original lineup all there: Tom Shaer, Dan Jiggetts, Dan McNeil, Brian Hanley and, of course, Terry and so many of the wonderful people we worked with over the years.

I felt the same passion for the 30 or so minutes we were on the air as I had felt on that first day in 1992.

I'm hoping that wasn't the last time I'll see everyone but if it is, I now have closure.

The best of luck to Terry on his retirement, and thanks to all at The Score. It was awesome!

