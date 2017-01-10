Kasper, Deshaies get 3-year contract extensions

Chicago Cubs fans who like the chemistry between TV voices Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies will be happy to know that the Cubs have extended the contracts of each broadcaster for three more seasons, through 2019. Daniel White File Photo

When analyst Bob Brenly left the Chicago Cubs TV booth after the 2012 season, many fans wondered if things would ever sound as good again.

After all, Brenly teamed with play-by-play man Len Kasper to form a solid 1-2 punch.

As it turned out, neither the Cubs nor their fans had anything to worry about after the team hired former big-league pitcher Jim Deshaies to fill Brenly's role.

Kasper and Deshaies found almost instant chemistry, and Tuesday the Cubs rewarded both with three-year extensions through the 2019 season.

"JD and Bob are very similar," Kasper said. "Both played in the same era. JD is the left-handed version of Bob."

Kasper didn't mean that as a left-handed compliment, either. Deshaies is a bit more low-key in his delivery than was the outspoken Brenly, but he brings a dry, understated wit that provides a nice payoff.

For example, during one spring-training telecast, a helicopter hovered over the ballpark. Deshaies chimed in with: "High chopper over the mound."

"He normally doesn't try to draw attention to himself," Kasper said. "But he does come out of left field with a lot of his comments. But I think the one word I would use to describe JD that I like is 'curiosity.' Unlike some in our game, he is very willing to say, 'I don't know.' And that is very refreshing.

"I feel like I'm similar in that regard. I would guess that JD would say that for however long he works in this business, he still feels like he could learn some things about the game. I feel the same way. It's really fun to work with a guy who doesn't feel like he has all of the answers.

"We bring different things to the table, but I think we come at it from the same angle."

Kasper, 45, will enter his 13th season as the Cubs' TV voice. The 56-year-old Deshaies spent 16 seasons as an analyst on Houston Astros broadcasts. He pitched in the majors from 1984-95 with the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Twins, Giants and Phillies.

"We think Len and JD are the best team in baseball," Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said in a statement released by the team. "Their ability to weave baseball history, current events and the Wrigley experience into the game call speaks to their preparation and love of baseball.

"We are excited to know they will continue bringing Cub games to our fans, especially after such a thrilling and historic season."

Although national TV took over in the postseason, both Kasper and Deshaies were around the Cubs throughout their run to the World Series title, with Kasper contributing to the team's radio broadcasts.

"I'm still wrapping my head around what happened in Game 7," Kasper said of the Cubs' pulling out a dramatic victory to win the World Series at Cleveland. "It was a season that had so many highlights that I think we're going to come back to them as time goes on and probably they'll come back as we get into next season with different teams we play or talking about different players or a similar play that jogs our memory.

"But Game 7, you could probably write a book about that game alone. I don't want to say that game overshadows everything, but it's going to go down as one of the greatest Game 7s in World Series history.

"You have to remind yourself the Cubs were down three games to one in the Series. Just to get to Game 7 was remarkable. But everything that happened that night … I'm still remembering little bits and pieces from what happened, and it was a couple of months ago."