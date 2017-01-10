Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/10/2017 7:00 AM

Court mulls acquittal petition in British student's murder

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- An appeals court in Florence is deliberating a bid for acquittal by the only defendant ultimately convicted of the 2007 murder in Perugia, Italy, of British university student Meredith Kercher.

Rudy Hermann Guede, an Ivorian, is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of Kercher, found stabbed in her bedroom in a house she shared with American student Amanda Knox. Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, after saga of convictions and acquittals, were ultimately exonerated of the murder by Italy's top criminal court.

The appeals court was deliberating the request Tuesday.

When the top court had upheld Guede's conviction, it ruled he didn't act alone but didn't name any accomplices. His lawyers argued that conclusion conflicts with the Knox and Sollecito acquittals.

Revising final verdicts is extremely rare in Italy.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account