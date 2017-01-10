Dawn Patrol; St. Charles East cancels all classes; Judge won't dismiss Gliniewicz charges

St. Charles East cancels classes after mass sickness

Classes were canceled at St. Charles East High School for today and all of District 303's 17 schools were being cleaned with bleach Monday evening after a widespread stomach virus caused hundreds of absences at the high school yesterday, district officials said. Full story.

Judge won't dismiss charges in Gliniewicz case

A judge denied a motion to dismiss two criminal charges against Melodie Gliniewicz in Lake County court yesterday. Judge James Booras ruled prosecutors introduced the required evidence to a Lake County grand jury to successfully charge Gliniewicz, 52, of Antioch Township, with unlawful use of charitable funds. Full story.

Elgin VFW Post members want to raise money to save building

Their hopes are slim, but a handful of Elgin VFW Post 1307 members are trying to raise money with a GoFundMe page and raffle fundraiser to avoid selling the building. Post officials say there is no money for much-needed repairs including to the roof, heating and air-conditioning, parking lot and more, because the Post is barely breaking even at the end of each month. Full story.

Palatine man gets six years in prison for abusing toddler

A Palatine man pleaded guilty yesterday to sexually abusing a toddler who attended his mother's home day care. Connor Noonan, 21, was sentenced to six years in prison. Additionally, Cook County Judge James Karahalios ordered Noonan to lifetime sex offender registration, which Karahalios noted "is going to haunt you for the rest of your life." Full story.

Hundreds line up to see Cubs World Series trophy in Schaumburg

More than 1,000 eager Cubs fans got their picture taken with the team's first World Series trophy yesterday night when it was on display at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Full story.

Des Plaines man pleads guilty to burglaries

A Des Plaines teenager charged with two counts of residential burglary has pleaded guilty, court records show. In exchange for his guilty plea, Humberto Moran, 19, was sentenced to two years TASC probation. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 36 degrees this morning. Highs near 42 today, with lows tonight in the low 20s. Rain s iexpected to fall in the afternoon and evening. Full story.

Traffic

Work is causing restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.

With Butler feeling sick, Bulls can't stick with OKC

Jimmy Butler's participation was questionable until about an hour before game time last night because of an illness. He tried to play and it didn't work out well. Butler scored just 1 point in 29 minutes of action, was sent home early, and the Bulls were trounced by the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94 at the United Center. Full story.