New dining pavilion planned for Woodfield Mall

A multitenant dining pavilion in Woodfield Mall -- currently estimated to cost more than the $13.9 million renovation of the shopping center two years ago -- tops the list of what's in store for Schaumburg in 2017.

Woodfield General Manager Kurt Webb made the announcement Tuesday morning as one of the guest speakers at Mayor Al Larson's annual state of the village address to the Schaumburg Business Association.

Construction could begin in April, but would likely not be completed until 2018.

A more formal announcement is forthcoming. Village staff confirmed that the filing of paperwork for the proposed pavilion near the Sears store is at an early stage.

Webb also said that in the wake of the shopping center's recent renovation, there was a 5 percent November-to-November increase in sales among the non-anchor stores at Woodfield in 2016. Though December numbers aren't in yet, it's likely the trend continued through the holiday shopping season, Webb said.

Another major goal for Schaumburg in 2017 is the renovation of the remainder of Motorola Solutions' campus, setting the stage for other tenants to fill out the telecommunications company's onetime global headquarters.

The openings of Sunstar Americas and Zurich North America's new headquarters in Schaumburg last year were touted as examples of what's happening among companies choosing to build outside such big cities as Chicago.

Among the most widely acclaimed improvements of 2016 were new Jane Addams Memorial Tollway interchange ramps at Meacham and Roselle roads. Schaumburg Transportation Director Karyn Robles said the benefits already are being felt by businesses in the village.

"As you can see, 2016 was a great year for Schaumburg," Larson told the audience at Chandler's Banquets. "I have no doubt that 2017 and beyond will be even better."

His address touched upon not only the accomplishments of the past year, but those of his mayoral tenure, which will mark its 30th anniversary this spring. Earlier accomplishments of the village, such as Town Square, Boomers Stadium, IKEA and the Schaumburg Convention Center, also were highlighted.

"I can't believe it's been 30 years!" Larson said.