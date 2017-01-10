Obama's farewell speech: How to watch

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, as they leave for Chicago for his presidential farewell address. Associated Press

President Barack Obama will give his farewell speech at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place in Chicago, where he launched his historic presidency with a Grant Park rally on Election Night in 2008.

The White House will stream the speech live at www.whitehouse.gov/farewell and on its official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse/. The address will also air live on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.

Those attending in person should get an early start and expect road closures.

Obama often uses a helicopter after arriving at O'Hare to reach his final destination when returning to Chicago, but ABC 7 Chicago reported high winds required he be driven.

Obama is expected to stop in Hyde Park before his speech, ABC 7 reported. Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan Avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues, and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.

The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in, ABC 7 reported. People arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.