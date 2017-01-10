Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/10/2017 5:15 PM

Obama's farewell speech: How to watch

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, as they leave for Chicago for his presidential farewell address.

    President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, as they leave for Chicago for his presidential farewell address.
    Associated Press

 
Daily Herald staff

President Barack Obama will give his farewell speech at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place in Chicago, where he launched his historic presidency with a Grant Park rally on Election Night in 2008.

The White House will stream the speech live at www.whitehouse.gov/farewell and on its official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse/. The address will also air live on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox.

Follow Daily Herald Columnist Kerry Lester for updates on Twitter at @kerrylester.

Those attending in person should get an early start and expect road closures.

Obama often uses a helicopter after arriving at O'Hare to reach his final destination when returning to Chicago, but ABC 7 Chicago reported high winds required he be driven.

Obama is expected to stop in Hyde Park before his speech, ABC 7 reported. Cermak Road between King Drive and Michigan Avenue is closed to cars and is closed to pedestrians from Indiana to Calumet avenues, and local detours will be in effect, McCormick Place announced. Drivers who plan on parking in Lot A are asked to enter through 24th Place.

The CTA plans to operate longer trains until 1 a.m. The Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Adler Planetarium closed Tuesday afternoon to ease traffic and allow security to move in, ABC 7 reported. People arriving by public transportation will be directed to the West Building through Gate 41 and then from there into the South Building for security screening.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account