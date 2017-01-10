Elgin event in solidarity with women's marches Jan. 21

In solidarity with women's marches planned in Washington, D.C., Chicago and across the country Jan. 21, a group of Elginites is organizing "Elgin Standing Together" on the same day.

The event -- which will include a march, speeches and musical performances -- shares the values and goals of the Women's March on Washington and its more than 260 "sister marches" on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, organizers said. But rather than protesting Trump's election, the Elgin event has a different focus, they said.

"It's about economic equality, educational equality, equal pay for equal work," organizer Danise Habun said. "It's about those issues that, as a community, we value. That I'm hoping most of us in this community value."

Organizer Ramona "Monie" Burns agreed. "Women's rights are human rights. We call on defenders of human rights to join us. That is our focus," she said. "This is an opportunity for people to create new relationships, for people to engage and create action for what they stand for. We want it to be something positive."

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, with speeches by Mayor David Kaptain, Kane County Judge John Dalton and Elgin Area School District U-46 board member Traci Ellis, followed by a short march -- weather permitting -- and return to the Hemmens for a closing ceremony led by newly sworn-in state Sen. Cristina Castro.

The performers will be 12-year-old Madison Morton of Chicago and hip-hop/Latin artist Picasso Cerrado of Elgin.

The name of the Elgin event, which has a Facebook page, comes from the official statement of the D.C. march: "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

Organizers especially hope youth will join in the event, which is co-sponsored by the YWCA Elgin's advocacy committee and the city's human relations commission, Habun said. "We're really trying to make this is almost a call to action for our youth," she said.

"Elgin is a richly diverse community," Habun said. "We are hoping Elginites will come out and be with us."

The event also will give people a chance to connect to local nonprofits, should they be inspired to volunteer, Burns said. "We are celebrating what we do here."