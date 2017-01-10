Naperville crash sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash at 75th Street and Route 59 in Naperville.

Both Aurora and Naperville fire departments responded to the three-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Two people from one vehicle were taken to Edward Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. One person from a second vehicle was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Naperville Fire Captain Brian Ross said. There driver of the third vehicle refused treatment.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the cause of the crash or whether any citations were issued.

