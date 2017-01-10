Breaking News Bar
 
Toddlers make snowmen inside Round Lake library

  • Ida Carillo of Round Lake helps her granddaughter, Isabella Gerrati, 2, use a marshmallow to paint a snowman as toddlers work on snow projects Tuesday during Toddler Art at the Round Lake Area Public Library. The class is held each month for 12- to 24-month-olds to work on hands-on art projects and develop their senses.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Two-year-old Devin Ponce of Round Lake paints snowflakes as toddlers work on snow projects Tuesday during Toddler Art at the Round Lake Area Public Library. The class is held each month for young children to work on hands-on art projects and develop their senses.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

While rain and a blustery wind wailed outside Tuesday, toddlers made snowmen inside at the Round Lake Area Public Library.

The youngsters and their parents and grandparents worked on snow crafts during Toddler Art. Their work included painting snowmen with marshmallows, painting snowflakes with brushes and creating snowman heads with shaving cream and plastic bags.

"Today, we did a snow theme with three crafts. The class provides sensory activities for this age, between 1 and 2, and have them interact with other kids," said Denise Zajkowski, youth services librarian assistant. "They have a good time and learn at the same time."

At one table, toddlers took turns dipping marshmallows in white paint and dabbing snowmen. At another table, toddlers filled plastic bags with shaving cream and fashioned eyes, a mouth and carrot nose to create a snowman faces.

For more information about the monthly art class and other toddler classes at the library, go to www.rlalibrary.org.

