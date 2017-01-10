Police: 'Inside job' at heart of Kardashian robbery probe

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, French police officers and a TV crew stand outside the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Police in Paris say Monday Jan.9, 2017 that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West. Associated Press

PARIS -- Investigators say they are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

The focus was confirmed Tuesday by two Paris police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

One of the officials said Kardashian West's chauffeur that night and the chauffeur's brother were among 17 people arrested. The pair worked for the same livery company.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.