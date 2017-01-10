Michael Silver names two managing partners

Michael Silver & Company CPAs in Skokie announced Larry Isaacson, CPA and Jennifer A. Barliant, CPA became the firm's managing partners, succeeding Earl Holtzman, CPA, who has served in that position since 1976.

Isaacson joined the firm in 1983, became a partner in 1988, and founded/managed the firm's tax consulting and compliance practice. He has served on the firm's executive committee for six years and has been a major influence in motivating staff throughout his leadership and steering the firm toward growth and success.

Joining the firm in 2002, Barliant became a partner in 2006. She has served on the firm's executive committee for two years and has acted as a key leader of the firm's accounting and audit team. She has supported the firm's strategic initiatives and promoted ongoing growth and development of staff, managers, and partners.

Holtzman will support the new leadership team and continue to encourage the strategic growth initiatives following the transition. Under the leadership of Holtzman and Neil Friedman, CPA-Senior Partner, the firm has grown to a 70-person, full-service accounting and consulting firm.

"Earl Holtzman has led the firm during four decades of substantial development," Isaacson said. "His philosophy of quality client work and superb customer service will be continued."