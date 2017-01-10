Camping World expands in Dallas area

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings announced aggressive plans for expansion in the state of Texas, with the proposed acquisition of the northern Texas RV-Max dealerships.

Camping World currently operates seven SuperCenters in the El Paso, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Lubbock and Tyler areas. With the acquisition of RV-Max, the company is further expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with three new SuperCenters.

"It has been a personal concern that our company's presence in the state of Texas has not adequately served our customer base," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "Moving forward, one of my top priorities is the expansion of our footprint and market share in the great state of Texas, as we aggressively pursue additional acquisitions and locations for new SuperCenters."

Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam added the company plans to announce future SuperCenter locations.

"We will embrace Marcus' 'People, Process and Product' philosophy as part of our aggressive expansion, as we add quality manufactures and brands, increase our presence in the market and grow the workforce," Moody said.