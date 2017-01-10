Packaging industry leader shares trends in the coming year

DOWNERS GROVE -- The packaging industry took strides in more innovative, sustainable, holistic, technologically advanced and efficient directions during the past year.

Realizing new opportunities in a variety of industries, as well as uncovering new challenges, members of the packaging world and beyond turned their heads toward advancements that would not only generate greater potential in materials, design, manufacturing, sourcing and end-of-life opportunities, but leveraging that potential throughout the value chain and across practices.

Among these new challenges, opportunities and innovations in the industry today, here are the key trends that HAVI and industry leaders agree will be dominating influencers in the coming year:

"As regional goals become global initiatives, and innovative ideas become technological advancements, packaging will continue to evolve as a holistic partner and leader in the supply chain," said Phil McKiernan, vice president of packaging at HAVI, a global, privately owned company focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands.

"We've seen new challenges arise and efficient and innovative solutions follow. The millions of new consumers coming into the market and rapid growth in emerging, developing and global markets will continue to force the hand of industries and companies and we will continue to collectively rise to the occasion to address the needs where support is required," McKieran said.

Pursuing the application of trends across customer industries, HAVI packaging specialists are working closely with industry partners, leaders and innovators to move concept to action. In 2016, HAVI led a sponsored conference with the industries top innovators, leaders and disruptors to explore and define the future of packaging and growth for companies across the supply chain. Being able to evaluate, debate and investigate current and future industry trends and global proposals among leaders, HAVI and its partners are able to stay ahead of identified movement rather than fads, and best approach technologies, models and applications across the value chain.

HAVI manages some of the most complex and effectively run supply chains around the world, with deep expertise across a number of industries, including food service. With roots in Chicago, the privately owned company has grown significantly across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific since its founding more than 40 years ago. Now, HAVI has more than 9,000 employees and serves customers in more than 100 countries, including managing some of the most robust, efficient and effective supply chain networks around the globe for some of the world's leading brands.