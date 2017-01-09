McDaniels, Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Houston

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Texans.

New England's offensive and defensive coordinators acknowledged Monday that they had participated in interviews, but neither specified which teams they met with.

The San Diego Chargers said Saturday that they had completed an interview with Patricia, and the Los Angeles Rams had also planned to speak with both Patricia and McDaniels.

McDaniels, who was a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, said these latest interviews "will play out how it's supposed to play out."

Patricia has spent all 13 of his years in the NFL as a Patriots assistant. He said he was fascinated to learn about different organizations, but said his focus is now on Houston.

