Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/9/2017 12:26 PM

McDaniels, Patricia interview for jobs, focus on Houston

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Associated Press
 
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Texans.

New England's offensive and defensive coordinators acknowledged Monday that they had participated in interviews, but neither specified which teams they met with.

The San Diego Chargers said Saturday that they had completed an interview with Patricia, and the Los Angeles Rams had also planned to speak with both Patricia and McDaniels.

McDaniels, who was a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, said these latest interviews "will play out how it's supposed to play out."

Patricia has spent all 13 of his years in the NFL as a Patriots assistant. He said he was fascinated to learn about different organizations, but said his focus is now on Houston.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account