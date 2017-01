US midfielder Hyndman loaned to Rangers

hello

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Rangers sealed midfielder Emerson Hyndman's loan from Bournemouth on Monday to the end of the season.

Hyndman signed a four-year deal with Bournemouth last offseason, but the U.S. international played only three times, none in the English Premier League. He'll finish the season in the Scottish Premier League.

The 20-year-old Hyndman left Dallas in 2011 to play for Fulham, where he spent five seasons.