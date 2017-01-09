Breaking News Bar
 
South Carolina brings back Wolford as offensive line coach

Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina has brought former San Francisco 49ers assistant Eric Wolford back to the Gamecocks coaching staff.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the hire Monday. Wolford takes over for Shawn Elliott, who was South Carolina's offensive line coach before leaving last month to become Georgia State's head coach.

Wolford spent the past two seasons as assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers. He left South Carolina after the 2009 season to become the head coach Youngstown State, where he compiled a 31-26 record over four seasons. Prior to that, Wolford worked at Illinois, Arizona, North Texas, Houston and South Florida.

Wolford said he's happy to return to South Carolina and believes the Gamecocks are moving in a positive direction.

