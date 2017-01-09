Luong stops 28 shots for 73rd shutout, Panthers beat Devils

Jersey Devils defenseman Kyle Quincey (22) and Florida Panthers right wing Paul Thompson (15) collide over the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils right wing P.A. Parenteau (11) chases during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

Florida Panthers right wing Reilly Smith (18) puts the puck into the net for a goal past New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Denis Malgin (62) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. -- Roberto Luongo made 28 saves for his 73rd career shutout, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Luongo, tops among active goalies in shutouts, got his first of the season to move three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth all-time. Retired Devils great Martin Brodeur holds the NHL record with 125.

Reilly Smith, Jussi Jokinen and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida, which won for the third time in five games.

New Jersey was shut out for the third time this season, and for the first time at home since a 1-0 loss to Washington last March 25th. Cory Schneider finished with 26 saves for the Devils, who lost their third straight.