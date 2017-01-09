Ovechkin ties Richard, Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) fires a shot to score a power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) stops a shot by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) as defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) and Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) is taken out from in front of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) by Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) is checked into the boards by Montreal Canadiens right wing Sven Andrighetto (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) can't get to the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ryan Johnston (89) blocks Washington Capitals centre Lars Eller (20) from taking a shot on goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) takes Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) out from in front of goalie Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) scores past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) as center Brian Flynn (32) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

