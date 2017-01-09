Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/9/2017 9:36 PM

Ovechkin ties Richard, Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) fires a shot to score a power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) stops a shot by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) as defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) and Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) is taken out from in front of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) by Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) is checked into the boards by Montreal Canadiens right wing Sven Andrighetto (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) can't get to the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ryan Johnston (89) blocks Washington Capitals centre Lars Eller (20) from taking a shot on goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) takes Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) out from in front of goalie Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) scores past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) as center Brian Flynn (32) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • A fan welcomes back former Montreal Canadiens Lars Eller as the Washington Capitals warm up to face the Canadiens in an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MONTREAL -- Alexr Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice "Rocket" Richard with his 544th career goal and had two assists, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Ovechkin, who has won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's goal-scoring leader six times, tied Richard for 29th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. His three points moved him with one of 1,000.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves. Holtby's career-best shutout streak ended at 169 minutes 12 seconds when Tomas Plekanec scored at 7:18 of the third period.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz worked his 1,400th regular season game, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all time and picked up his 684th win, tying Quinn for sixth. Trotz is now one behind Ron Wilson for seventh place with 1,401 games coached.

