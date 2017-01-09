Towns, Rubio lead Timberwolves over Mavericks, 101-92

hello

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, right, of Germany, breaks up a play by Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle yells instructions to his team during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, drives around Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, right, of Germany, takes aim for a shot over Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, center attempts to keep Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams, right, from receiving a pass from Andrew Bogut during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Dallas Mavericks' Harrison Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, eyes the basket as he drives around Dallas Mavericks' Harrison Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers.

Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent.

Rubio scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves some breathing room after Dallas had whittled a 21-point lead to 81-77.

He hit three free throws with 2:08 to play to give Minnesota a 97-83 advantage.

Towns got the Wolves off to a fast start, scoring Minnesota's first seven points and 16 total in the first seven minutes. He finished with 20 in the period as the Timberwolves took a 33-14 lead after one quarter. The Wolves shot 65 percent from the field in the quarter.

They stretched the lead to 44-23 before the Mavericks responded with a 15-2 run to get back in the game. Nowitzki hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to close the first half as Dallas pulled to 54-46 at the break.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas had won seven straight against the Timberwolves, including four in a row at Target Center. This was the first meeting of the season between the Midwest Division foes. . Nowitzki topped his previous season high of four 3-pointers. The last time he had six in a game was April 1, 2014. . Andrew Bogut missed the fourth quarter with an injured hamstring.

Timberwolves: Towns scored 20 points in a quarter for the second time in his career. He had 22 in the first quarter against New York on Nov. 30. . Zach Lavine left early in the fourth with a bruised left hip and did not return. Lavine grabbed Devon Harris to get called for a foul, then limped off the court and into the Minnesota locker room. He was replaced by Tyus Jones. . Shabazz Muhammad scored in double figures off the bench for the sixth time in his last eight games, finishing with 11 points in 20-plus minutes.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Dallas plays the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in Mexico City.

Timberwolves: Minnesota hosts the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.