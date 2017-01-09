Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/9/2017 7:00 AM

Stuck: London commuters face stress in subway strike

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • During the morning rush hour, commuters attempt to board a bus outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    During the morning rush hour, commuters attempt to board a bus outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • Commuters at Stratford railway station in east London try to board an overground train, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

    Commuters at Stratford railway station in east London try to board an overground train, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Commuters cross Waterloo Bridge in London on foot and bicycle, Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

    Commuters cross Waterloo Bridge in London on foot and bicycle, Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • An entrance to Waterloo underground station in London, stands closed, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    An entrance to Waterloo underground station in London, stands closed, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • During the morning rush hour, people walk across the London Millennium Footbridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    During the morning rush hour, people walk across the London Millennium Footbridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • During the morning rush hour, people wait for a bus to move as other passengers board outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    During the morning rush hour, people wait for a bus to move as other passengers board outside Waterloo Station in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • People take a shortcut through building works beside a narrow section of pavement at the north end of London Bridge in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    People take a shortcut through building works beside a narrow section of pavement at the north end of London Bridge in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • During the morning rush hour, people walk across the London Millennium Footbridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.

    During the morning rush hour, people walk across the London Millennium Footbridge backdropped by St Paul's Cathedral in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible.
    Associated Press

  • People queue for buses in the City of London, Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

    People queue for buses in the City of London, Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Millions of commuters are facing delays and frustration as a strike by London Underground station staff shuts down much of the city's subway network. Several central London subway lines were closed during rush hour Monday morning, forcing many to walk, use overcrowded buses, or work from home if possible. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Millions of commuters cycled, trudged and waited in snaking bus queues Monday as a strike by London Underground station staff shut down much of the city's subway network.

Scores of Tube stations and many of the city's subway lines were closed during the morning rush hour, forcing Londoners to walk, use overcrowded buses, seek scarce taxis or work from home.

Some took to bicycles, weaving through slow-moving traffic.

"It is really scary out there, cyclists are taking huge chances," doctor Simon Quantrill said. "The traffic is mad."

The strike also closed subway links from Terminals 4 and 5 at London Heathrow airport and connections at London's major train stations.

The 24-hour strike began Sunday evening, and service isn't expected to get back to normal until Tuesday morning.

Transport unions are protesting job cuts and ticket-office closures, citing safety issues.

While acknowledging some issues needed to be addressed on the network, London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the strike as a "completely unnecessary" action that was causing inconvenience across the city.

"Why strike?" Khan told the BBC. "Why not resolve these things amicably?"

London's subway system handles more than 4 million journeys during a typical business day.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account