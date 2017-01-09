Eric Holcomb to be inaugurated as Indiana's 51st governor

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo Vice President-elect Mike Pence, right, shakes hands with Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb, as they participate in a cabinet meeting in the governor's Statehouse office in Indianapolis. Holcomb's inauguration as Indiana governor on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, will complete a whirlwind ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state's top office. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb thanks supporters after winning his race at an election night rally in Indianapolis. Holcomb's inauguration as Indiana governor on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, will complete a whirlwind ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state's top office. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb thanks supporters after winning his race at an election night rally in Indianapolis. Holcomb's inauguration as Indiana governor on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, will complete a whirlwind ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state's top office. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eric Holcomb will be sworn in as Indiana's 51st governor during a Monday morning ceremony at the state fairgrounds.

The Republican, whose term formally began at 12:01 a.m., had never won an election until he defeated Democrat John Gregg in November's election.

His rise to the governorship caps off an improbable series of events that even he never would have predicted.

Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, lagging in fundraising and a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade working as an operative at the top levels of the state's GOP politics.

But then Gov. Mike Pence tapped him in March to become lieutenant governor, replacing Sue Ellspermann, who resigned to pursue the presidency of Ivy Tech Community College. Holcomb was set as Pence's re-election campaign running mate only to see the governor's race shaken up when Donald Trump chose Pence to be his vice presidential pick.

Holcomb, Pence's hand-picked successor, was a top aide to former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats. That left him in good standing with members of the Republican state committee, who picked him as the replacement candidate over two sitting members of Congress.

When asked whether he could have predicted his good fortune, Holcomb said: "Of course not."

"If I lie to (about that), you'd think I'd lie to you about anything," he said.

Other state constitutional officers who were elected in November will also be sworn in at the ceremony. They include Holcomb's running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, soon-to-be Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The state's new auditor will also be sworn in.

Holcomb, 48, will enter the governor's office without an established political record. Before the most recent election cycle, he last ran for office - and lost - during a 2000 bid for state representative.