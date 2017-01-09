Eric Holcomb to be inaugurated as Indiana's 51st governor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eric Holcomb will be sworn in as Indiana's 51st governor during a Monday morning ceremony at the state fairgrounds.
The Republican, whose term formally began at 12:01 a.m., had never won an election until he defeated Democrat John Gregg in November's election.
His rise to the governorship caps off an improbable series of events that even he never would have predicted.
Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, lagging in fundraising and a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade working as an operative at the top levels of the state's GOP politics.
But then Gov. Mike Pence tapped him in March to become lieutenant governor, replacing Sue Ellspermann, who resigned to pursue the presidency of Ivy Tech Community College. Holcomb was set as Pence's re-election campaign running mate only to see the governor's race shaken up when Donald Trump chose Pence to be his vice presidential pick.
Holcomb, Pence's hand-picked successor, was a top aide to former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats. That left him in good standing with members of the Republican state committee, who picked him as the replacement candidate over two sitting members of Congress.
When asked whether he could have predicted his good fortune, Holcomb said: "Of course not."
"If I lie to (about that), you'd think I'd lie to you about anything," he said.
Other state constitutional officers who were elected in November will also be sworn in at the ceremony. They include Holcomb's running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, soon-to-be Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The state's new auditor will also be sworn in.
Holcomb, 48, will enter the governor's office without an established political record. Before the most recent election cycle, he last ran for office - and lost - during a 2000 bid for state representative.