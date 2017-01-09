Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/9/2017 7:00 AM

Ex-Chad dictator Habre's appeal against conviction begins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DAKAR, Senegal -- The appeal of ex-Chad president Hissene Habre against his life sentence for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture has begun in Senegal by the Extraordinary African Chambers.

The hearing opened Monday marking the final stage in the first universal jurisdiction case in Africa, and the first conviction of a former head of state by an African court for crimes against humanity.

Habre was sentenced to life in prison on March 30. The court on July 29 ordered him to pay tens of millions of dollars in compensation to victims who suffered under his 1982-1990 rule.

Habre's court-appointed lawyers have appealed the conviction. The victims' lawyers have also appealed, calling for the creation of trust fund for the victims.

The trial against Habre began in July 2015.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account