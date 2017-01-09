Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/9/2017 7:00 AM

$1 billion agreement to help modernize Chicago transit lines

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Officials say a $1 billion funding agreement with the federal government will help modernize Chicago's Red and Purple lines as part of a public transit construction project to create an estimated 6,000 jobs.

The project being announced Monday is described by the Chicago Transit Authority as the largest capital project in the transit agency's history. Word of the grant funding for President Barack Obama's hometown comes as he prepares to leave office.

The CTA says the grant money comes after Mayor Rahm Emanuel worked to get a special taxing district approved.

The funding will help rebuild the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr rail stations and roughly a mile of adjacent tracks and track structure. It will also construct a Red-Purple bypass to improve service while reducing delays and overcrowding.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account