Latest: California storm brings flooding, forces evacuations

Traffic crosses the raging Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. Associated Press

Sparks firefighters monitor the rising Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. Associated Press

A Sparks firefighter takes a picture of the rising Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. Associated Press

Local residents braved the heavy rain to fill sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, near the Truckee River in Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. Associated Press

Sandbags line the doors of the Alamo truck stop and casino along U.S. Interstate 80 due to flooding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. Associated Press

Chris Guyot, 13, Kayleigh, 10, and their mom, Tricia, and the rest of the family, Evan Guyot, and Tyler, 19, (not pictured) of Orange, Calif., pack up their belongings after being told to evacuate the Yosemite Valley Lodge, in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Friday Jan. 6, 2017. A massive storm bearing down on Central California could overflow rivers, trigger rockslides and topple trees, prompting rangers at Yosemite National Park to close roads to the valley floor. Other parts of the park remain open, but rangers warn visitors to watch out for ice and falling debris. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Associated Press

A car drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. Associated Press

A "closed" sign stands at the entrance of a normally busy ice rink at the Half Dome Village of Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Saturday, Jan 7, 2016. The area has been evacuated ahead of possible flooding of the Merced River from a storm system in Northern California. Associated Press

A man walks in the rain past a covered storefront in San Anselmo, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. Associated Press

Gracie McKeowen carries her dog Rocky as she walks in the rain in Guerneville, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. Associated Press

A van drives through flooded water on Green Valley Road in Graton, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. On the California coast, weather forecasters anticipate a storm surge from the Pacific called an atmospheric river to dump several inches of rain from Sonoma to Monterey counties, and up to a foot in isolated places in the Santa Cruz mountains. Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

5 a.m.

Hundreds of people fled homes in Northern California and Nevada as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain, strong winds and lightning caused mudslides and widespread flooding.

The Russian River in California's Sonoma County and the Truckee River near Reno, Nevada, overflowed their banks late Sunday and officials say both waterways could stay at the flood stage for days.

Schools are canceled Monday in hard-hit Sonoma County, where thousands are without power and many roads are unpassable.

Mudslides caused road closures across the region, including along major highways.

Fears of avalanches are growing in the northern Sierra Nevada as rain soaks the snowpack.

Heavy rain has also moved into Southern California, where commuters are warned of flooding along Los Angeles-area highways.

___

1 a.m.

A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California's weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2i8THu8 ) that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has hosted only hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold says the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree's shallow root system and the inundation.