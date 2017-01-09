Indiana State Police investigating man's stun gun death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Wells County Sheriff's Department has asked Indiana State Police to investigate after a man died after two deputies used a stun gun to subdue him.

State police say 34-year-old Jason Schmidt of Craigville died Sunday. Authorities say Schmidt was huffing aerosol dusting spray and was incoherent with shallow and labored breathing when deputies arrived at his home about 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say Schmidt became physically combative as they tried to take the aerosol can away from him. Authorities say a deputy fired his stun gun at Schmidt, but it was ineffective. Authorities say another deputy then fired his stun gun, allowing officers to handcuff Schmidt.

Police say Schmidt died at a hospital after medics took him for medical clearance before taking him to jail.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday.