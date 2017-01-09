Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Gary man pleads guilty in '14 shooting death of Gary officer

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Gary police officer under a deal with prosecutors in which he'll avoid the death penalty.

The plea agreement entered into court Monday calls for 28-year-old Carl Blount of Gary to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the July 6, 2014, shooting death of 47-year-old Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield. Blount's due to be sentenced Feb. 8.

Prosecutors also agreed to drop several other charges against Blount including theft and battery and won't prosecute him in connection with a double slaying that occurred about 10 days before Westerfield's slaying.

Court documents say Westerfield was investigating a reported domestic disturbance between Blount and his girlfriend when he was shot in his squad car.

Westerfield's family had no comment after the court hearing.

