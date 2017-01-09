10 Things to Know for Tuesday

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1997, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning launches a pass during the second half of his team's 59-31 win over Kentucky in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky. Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together. Manning started for four season at Tennessee and set school records for yards passing (11,201) and touchdown passes (89). Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump listens to a reporters question at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Jason Williams, left, is rescued by Calfire rescue swimmer Danny Ciecek after Williams got snagged on trees while trying to kayak the Carmel River with a friend near Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after a large storm passed through Monterey County. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHO TRUMP CHOOSES AS SENIOR ADVISER

Son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to have broad sway over both domestic and foreign policy, transition officials say.

2. WHAT 'MAGICAL PRODUCT' CHANGED OUR LIVES 10 YEARS AGO

In the decade since Steve Jobs used those words to unveil the first iPhone, Apple has sold more than a billion of the revolutionary devices that have reshaped culture.

3. NEW STORM ON TRACK FOR WATERLOGGED N. CALIF.

Emergency crews take advantage of a one-day break in torrential rains to rescue stranded people after the worst deluges in decades hit the region.

4. OBAMA LEAVES A COMPLICATED LEGACY IN HIS WAKE

A new poll shows more Americans believe his presidency divided the country - yet he's held in high esteem by a solid majority as he departs.

5. MANHUNT ON FOR SUSPECT IN ORLANDO OFFICER'S KILLING

Authorities offer a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Markeith Loyd, accused of shooting the police sergeant.

6. WOMEN'S MARCH ON WASHINGTON DRAWS CELEBRITY SUPPORT

Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, America Ferrera and other actresses plan to take part in the event after the Trump inauguration.

7. HOW MUCH THAT KID MIGHT COST YOU

Estimates show that raising a child from birth to 17 will set you back over $233,000, the Dept. of Agriculture says.

8. WHY 'WEEKEND WARRIORS' CAN TAKE A VICTORY LAP

New research suggests people who pack their workouts into just one or two sessions a week lower their risk of death nearly as much as those who exercise more.

9. DETROIT AUTO SHOW OFFERS DIVERSE LINEUP OF NEW VEHICLES

BMW boasts luxury and power in its new 5 Series, Lexus introduces a longer, lower and wider LS and GMC offers the Chevy Traverse, a spacious SUV.

10. PEYTON MANNING TO BE INDUCTED IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL

The former Tennessee quarterback will enter with Steve Spurrier, who built Florida into an SEC powerhouse.