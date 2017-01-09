Dawn Patrol: Police continue to probe Metra shooting

Investigation continues into police shooting of Gurnee man

Details remain murky regarding the pursuit of a Gurnee man shot to death by police Friday night on a Metra train headed to Fox Lake, in part because the investigation into the slaying for which 32-year-old Jamal Parks was a suspect is ongoing. Meanwhile, an Illinois State Police task force has been asked to investigate the shooting of Parks on a Milwaukee District North Line train stopped at the Lake-Cook Road station in Deerfield.

Palatine event promotes awareness of Sikh religion

An event yesterday at the Palatine Public Library called "Get to Know Your Sikh Neighbor" allowed dozens of attendees to expand their knowledge of the religion by talking to Sikhs from their community, learning about their values and understanding the challenges they face.

Man attacks police officers, TSA officials at O'Hare

A 21-year-old man is being held in a hospital for treatment after attacking police officers and TSA officials when he was prevented from boarding a plane at O'Hare International Airport early yesterday morning, authorities said.

Weather

Cloudy and 22 degrees this morning. Highs in the upper 20s today with a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening.

Traffic

Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park Road to one lane in each direction between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road in Bensenville.

Panik's dazzling goal sparks Blackhawks win

With one of the slicker moves you're ever going to see, Richard Panik assisted on Ryan Hartman's game-winning goal to help lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over Nashville last night at the United Center.

Imrem: Would the Bulls trade Butler? Only in proper context

The notion seems outrageous after the astounding week that Jimmy Butler had, but the Chicago Bulls should trade him, just as the Chicago Blackhawks should trade Corey Crawford, writes columnist Mike Imrem. But only if the move would be a piece of a wide-angle vision and a long-term plan.