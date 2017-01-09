Lake Zurich police investigate shooting

Lake Zurich police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a house early Monday morning.

Officers were summoned to the 200 block of Fairway Road at 12:16 a.m. after an emergency dispatcher received a call for an ambulance on a report of someone suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said the victim, who was alert and conscious, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment.

Officers took a person into custody at the house and still are investigating the shooting, according to police. No one else is suspected in the shooting, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.