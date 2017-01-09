State police probing fatal crash on I-55

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a one-car crash Saturday night that killed a 23-year-old Shorewood man on northbound I-55 just north of I-80 in Will County.

Police say Ricardo Calderon was driving north in the center lane of I-55 about 11:10 p.m. when he lost control of his 2003 Ford Mustang. The car struck the center concrete median wall, police said, before crossing all northbound lanes of traffic and flipping over, eventually coming to rest east of the road.

Calderon was ejected from the car and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say alcohol and the failure to use a seat belt were both contributing factors in the crash.