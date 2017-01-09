UnitedHealth to buy Deerfield's Surgical Care for $2.3 billion

UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy Deerfield-based Surgical Care Affiliates for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock to add an outpatient surgery chain that will help the biggest U.S. health insurer diversify its business.

UnitedHealth is paying $57 a share, with 51 percent to 80 percent of that in stock and the rest in cash, the companies said in a statement Monday. The price is 17 percent above the closing level Friday of Surgical Care's shares. The private-equity firm TPG, which owns 30 percent of the target, has agreed to tender its stock.

Surgical Care serves about 1 million patients a year in more than 30 states and will be combined with UnitedHealth's OptumCare unit, which provides urgent care. OptumCare serves millions of consumers annually through 20,000 affiliated physicians and hundreds of care facilities, and will also offer primary and surgical care.

"Joining with OptumCare will enable us to better support and empower independent physicians, helping them provide high-quality care for their patients while making health care more affordable. The combination of SCA and OptumCare is another step forward toward our vision of becoming the partner of choice for surgeons," said SCA Chairman and CEO Andrew Hayek. "We already have a strong relationship with OptumCare, so we have seen firsthand that our cultures and strategies are aligned and complementary."

Hayek and the SCA leadership team will continue as part of the combined OptumCare platform.

"We have an incredibly high regard for SCA's leadership and people, so we look forward to working with them and our payer partners to implement care models that reward independent surgeons and specialists for quality and care efficiency," said Larry C. Renfro, vice chairman of UnitedHealth Group and Optum chief executive officer,

The transaction is expected to close in the first half. It will probably have no effect on UnitedHealth's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share this year, and boost them modestly next year, the company said.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth rose 36 percent in 2016, making it one of the best performers in the Dow Jones industrial average during a difficult year for health stocks.

• Business Wire contributed to this report.