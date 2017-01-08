Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/8/2017 10:54 AM

Coaches tout new rules regarding NFL underclassmen scouting

  • Alabama head coach Nick Saban answers questions during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Associated Press

  • Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney arrives for a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney say new rules regarding how NFL teams can evaluate underclassmen should provide players with better information on whether to go pro.

The American Football Coaches Association and the NFL reached an agreement last year that allows underclassmen who are returning for another season of college football to participate in pro days at their schools. That will allow scouts and coaches to begin the evaluation process earlier. Each school is allowed to have five underclassmen participate, though it can request to have more.

The change should give the NFL's college advisory committee more information and allow it to provide better feedback when underclassmen request evaluations.

Swinney gave Saban credit for spearheading the change. Saban it is about helping players make good business decisions.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

