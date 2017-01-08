NFL wild-card round ends with a pair of cold-weather games

FILE - In a Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Rogers completed 71 percent of his passes with 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions as the Packers finished the regular season with a six-game winning streak. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2016, file photo Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up by tossing a Rugby ball before the NFL football team's practice in Pittsburgh. The Steelers play the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 8. Associated Press

The NFL's wild-card round finishes up with two cold-weather games as the Miami Dolphins visit Pittsburgh and the Giants travel to Green Bay to renew one of the NFL's best postseason rivalries.

Miami (10-6) beat the Steelers (11-5) 30-15 on Oct. 16 as Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards . Despite that result, the Steelers - finally healthy - are favored by 10 at home, where it is 14 degrees. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a sprained knee, so backup Matt Moore will play.

The Packers are favored by four against the Giants. It is 10 degrees in Green Bay. That's warmer than in 2008, when the Giants won at Lambeau when it was minus-23 with the wind-chill factor.

