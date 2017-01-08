Alabama dynasty rolls into another champ game with Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban answer questions during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes pictures of the media during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban pose with the championship trophy during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson on Monday night in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama five national championships in eight seasons, a feat never completed at the highest level of the sport during the poll era.

The Tide (14-0) can become the first FBS program to finish 15-0, along with the first to win four championships in span of six seasons, going back-to-back twice in that span.

Clemson stands in the way of an Alabama championship again. The Tigers have not won a national title since 1981.

