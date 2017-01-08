Breaking News Bar
 
Alabama dynasty rolls into another champ game with Clemson

  • Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban pose with the championship trophy during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Associated Press

  • Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes pictures of the media during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Associated Press

  • Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban answer questions during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Associated Press

 
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Associated Press
 
 

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson on Monday night in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama five national championships in eight seasons, a feat never completed at the highest level of the sport during the poll era.

The Tide (14-0) can become the first FBS program to finish 15-0, along with the first to win four championships in span of six seasons, going back-to-back twice in that span.

Clemson stands in the way of an Alabama championship again. The Tigers have not won a national title since 1981.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

More college football at http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

