Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/8/2017 4:38 PM

Jets rookie Patrik Laine out indefinitely with concussion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) is helped by a trainer after getting hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.

    Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) is helped by a trainer after getting hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
    Associated Press

  • Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) is helped by a trainer after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.

    Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) is helped by a trainer after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
    Associated Press

  • Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) lays on the ice after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.

    Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine (29) lays on the ice after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets rookie star Patrik Laine is out indefinitely because of a concussion.

Laine was injured Saturday in a 4-3 loss in Buffalo. The 18-year-old Finn was looking down at the puck when Buffalo's Jake McCabe hit him with his right shoulder. McCabe wasn't penalized for the hit. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell and was down for several minutes before being helped to his feet.

"He's got a concussion," Jets coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. "Tested out last night, see doctor's again today. He'll start the stages of recovery with that, we'll wait until the symptoms subside and then you start increasing the workload and then get back on the ice."

Laine leads NHL rookies in scoring with 21 goals and 16 assists. He was selected second overall in the 2016 draft.

Maurice said there's no timetable for Laine's return to the ice.

"There can't be on any of these," Maurice said. "We've had players this season that have gone through it, there's no timeline."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account