updated: 1/8/2017 7:07 PM

Fleury gets 5th straight win, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary (43) puts the puck into the net behind Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

    Associated Press

  • The puck gets past Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Eric Fehr for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Trevor Daley, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning's Cedric Paquette (13) collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Eric Condra (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole (28) is hooked by Tampa Bay Lightning's Cedric Paquette (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Paquette was penalized two minutes on the play.

    Associated Press

  • The puck gets away as Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn (17) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Trevor Daley (6) scramble in front of Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

    Associated Press

  • Tampa Bay Lightning's Jonathan Drouin (27) tries to score against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Fleury made the save.

    Associated Press

 
PITTSBURGH -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Fleury, who has not lost in regulation since allowing six goals to the Minnesota on Nov. 25, is 7-0-1 in his last eight decisions.

Connor Sheary had a goal and an assist, and Eric Fehr, Chris Kunitz, Scott Wilson, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen each two assists.

Jonathan Drouin and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in his third start in four days.

Drouin put the Lightning up 1-0 at 2:19 of the second period before the Penguins scored the next four goals to take control of the game.

