updated: 1/8/2017 7:58 PM

Coastal Carolina hires CSU's Chadwell as OC

Associated Press
CONWAY, S.C. -- Coastal Carolina has hired Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell as its associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

The school announced the move Sunday. Chadwell has won the past two Big South Conference titles with Charleston Southern and reached the NCAA playoff in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia said Chadwell will be a good fit for the program. Moglia said Chadwell had been a tough adversary with the Buccaneers and has had "outstanding success."

Coastal Carolina is in transition from the FCS to the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Its first year as a full FBS member eligible for the postseason is 2018.

Chadwell went 35-14 at Charleston Southern, but was suspended a game last season for violating NCAA social media rules

