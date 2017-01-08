Hartman leads Blackhawks to 5-2 win against Predators

Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, left, celebrates with center Colton Sissons (10) and center Mike Fisher (12) after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne cannot save a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Nashville Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk, right, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, left, and Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Ryan Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won the first three of a four-game homestand. Patrick Kane added three assists, running his team-best total to 32 in 43 games, and Corey Crawford made 25 saves.

Hartman was credited with his eighth of the season when Richard Panik's shot created a scrum in front of the net, and the referees ruled the puck crossed the line before the goal was dislodged. It looked as if the puck might have gone off Hartman's left hand while he battled Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber for position.

Nashville pulled Pekka Rinne for an extra attacker with 1:39 left, and Hartman added two more goals for his first career hat trick. The big night for the rookie moved him into fifth on the team with 10 goals.