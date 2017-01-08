Stone, Condon lead Senators to 5-3 win over Oilers

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Mike Condon stopped 35 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday night.
Zack Smith, Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris each added a goal and an assist while Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators, who snapped their four-game losing streak.
Patrick Maroon had two goals and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had two assists and Jonas Gustavsson made 13 saves.
Edmonton entered the third period trailing 4-3 and desperately pressed for the tying goal but Condon shut the door. The Oilers outshot the Senators 17-3 in the period and 29-8 over the final 40 minutes.
Turris scored into an empty net to seal the win.