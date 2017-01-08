Stone, Condon lead Senators to 5-3 win over Oilers

hello

Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates Mark Stone (61) Cody Ceci (5) and Derick Brassard (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' forward Zack Smith (15) gets ready to shoot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jonas Gustavsson (50) as teammate Derick Brassard (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Smith made the score. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators forward Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates Mark Stone (61) and Dion Phaneuf (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) and teammate Dion Phaneuf (2) look on as the puck sails by during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Patrick Maroon (19), center Connor McDavid (97) and defenseman Kris Russell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jonas Gustavsson (50) reacts as the puck comes off his mask during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators forward Curtis Lazar gets tangled up with Edmonton Oilers forward Matt Hendricks (23) in front of the Senators net during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) reacts as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) scores on goalie Mike Condon (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Tom Pyatt (10) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammate defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Mike Condon stopped 35 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 Sunday night.

Zack Smith, Mike Hoffman and Kyle Turris each added a goal and an assist while Tom Pyatt also scored for the Senators, who snapped their four-game losing streak.

Patrick Maroon had two goals and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had two assists and Jonas Gustavsson made 13 saves.

Edmonton entered the third period trailing 4-3 and desperately pressed for the tying goal but Condon shut the door. The Oilers outshot the Senators 17-3 in the period and 29-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Turris scored into an empty net to seal the win.