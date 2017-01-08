Breaking News Bar
 
'We have made mistakes,' South Africa president tells party

By STUART GRAHAM
SOWETO, South Africa -- South Africa's scandal-ridden president says the ruling party has made "mistakes" and is determined to root out the corruption that is destroying the country's democracy.

President Jacob Zuma on Sunday tried to rally the African National Congress at its 105th anniversary celebration after a year in which the party saw its worst election showing since taking power a generation ago.

Many blame the 74-year-old Zuma, who in November escaped a move by senior party members to oust him as president.

Zuma faces the reinstatement of corruption charges linked to an arms deal and has been accused of allowing a wealthy family to influence state decisions, among other scandals.

South Africa's next presidential elections are in 2019. An ANC conference in December will determine who will succeed Zuma as party leader.

