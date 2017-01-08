Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/8/2017 12:04 PM

Child pornography producer gets 80-year sentence

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- An 80-year prison sentence has been handed a southern Illinois man who pleaded guilty to child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault.

David J. Von Bergen of Godfrey was arrested in September 2014 when police served a search warrant on his home. Police say Von Bergen was downloading child pornography on his computer at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say a search of the computer turned up two videos made by the 36-year-old Von Bergen depicting sexual acts between him and two sisters, ages 7 and 8.

Madison County Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder on Friday sentenced Von Bergen to 25 years on each of the two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Von Bergen received 15 years for each of the child pornography charges.

Von Bergen must serve 57 years before he is eligible for parole.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account