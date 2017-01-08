Child pornography producer gets 80-year sentence

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- An 80-year prison sentence has been handed a southern Illinois man who pleaded guilty to child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault.

David J. Von Bergen of Godfrey was arrested in September 2014 when police served a search warrant on his home. Police say Von Bergen was downloading child pornography on his computer at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say a search of the computer turned up two videos made by the 36-year-old Von Bergen depicting sexual acts between him and two sisters, ages 7 and 8.

Madison County Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder on Friday sentenced Von Bergen to 25 years on each of the two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Von Bergen received 15 years for each of the child pornography charges.

Von Bergen must serve 57 years before he is eligible for parole.

