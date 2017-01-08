Legislative session winding down; budget mess looms large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- With the two-year budget standoff looming large, Illinois lawmakers return to the capital city Monday for two days to finish work before a new session begins Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday that Democrats and Republicans in the Senate had been crafting a compromise spending plan. But he had no details and warned it was not finalized.

House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang of Skokie says if Rauner is willing to deal, a budget agreement could be worked out before the 100th General Assembly begins its work midweek.

In the Senate, Assistant Republican Leader Sue Rezin (REH'-zihn) of Morris says she sees a shift toward bipartisanship in talks over ways to improve school funding. She says that bodes well for budget negotiations.