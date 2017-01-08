Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/8/2017 4:30 PM

The Latest: Another day of sun for LA at Golden Globes

  Karrueche Tran arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Stars arriving at Sunday's Golden Globes are being met with brilliant sunshine - the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

A clear plastic rain cover over the red carpet has proved entirely unnecessary, and is only heightening heat that's in the upper 70s. Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened Sunday's festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

Despite the blue skies, a somber mood may dominate the evening in the first major Hollywood awards show since Donald Trump's election.

And after recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday's airport shooting in Florida, the security provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is warier and heavier than ever. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the longtime Globes home.

- Andrew Dalton.

